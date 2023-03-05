Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TR stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

