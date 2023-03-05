TiraVerse Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One TiraVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TiraVerse has a total market cap of $898,093.75 and $0.46 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00423216 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.45 or 0.28606643 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TiraVerse Profile

TiraVerse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

