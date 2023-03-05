The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

