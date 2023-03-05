The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,019,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,762,000 after buying an additional 923,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Western Union by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after buying an additional 234,389 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

