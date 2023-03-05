The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002773 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $933.27 million and approximately $119.48 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

