The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $804,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 37,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $199.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

