The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York Times Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

