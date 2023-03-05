The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Short Interest Update

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LOVE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 317,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,330. The stock has a market cap of $446.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $134.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

