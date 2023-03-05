The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 87,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,400. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $20,929,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

