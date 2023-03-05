The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 15,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,475. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

