The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1,813.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,197 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 2.4% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 5,627,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

