The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.45. 4,036,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.45. The stock has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.56%.

About Home Depot



The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

