The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.64) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 0.5 %

ETR PSM opened at €9.34 ($9.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.23. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €6.44 ($6.85) and a 12 month high of €12.81 ($13.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.