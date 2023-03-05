The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $8.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NU by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in NU by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.