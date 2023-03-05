The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $8.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.
Shares of NYSE NU opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NU by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in NU by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
