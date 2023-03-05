The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $30.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

PAR opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PAR Technology by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

