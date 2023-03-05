The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $30.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PAR Technology by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

