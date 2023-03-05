The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $30.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
PAR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.
PAR Technology Price Performance
PAR opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
