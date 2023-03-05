The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock valued at $55,421,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

SCHW stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

