The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

