The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Down 2.1 %

Caldwell Partners International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

