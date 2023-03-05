Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $103.73 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

