Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.25 on March 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 90.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,816.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,012.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,118.24. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $1,234.73 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

