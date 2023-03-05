Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.25 on March 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00.
Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 90.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NYSE:TPL opened at $1,816.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,012.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,118.24. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $1,234.73 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.
Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.
