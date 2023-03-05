Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lifted by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 4.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,960,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,234,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,096,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,693,000 after acquiring an additional 202,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

