Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Up 1.0 %

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.03 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.