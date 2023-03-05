Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.03 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $127.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

