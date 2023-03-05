Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $235.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.81.

LOW opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

