Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,174 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 162,266 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.20% of Tejon Ranch worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $19.71 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

