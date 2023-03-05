TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$14.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.57.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$247.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$5.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.98.

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

