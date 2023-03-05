TD Cowen Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $31.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSTG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

PSTG stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 422,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.