Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $36.47 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

