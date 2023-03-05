Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Holdings Raised by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,248 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality comprises about 8.2% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 1.03% of Target Hospitality worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $3,647,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 80.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,067.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 2.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on TH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

