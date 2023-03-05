Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lessened by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

TGT opened at $166.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

