Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.91.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Targa Resources stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after buying an additional 1,594,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

