Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $116.70 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

