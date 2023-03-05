Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in February

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,950,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.38 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

