Susquehanna Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.78.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $2,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

