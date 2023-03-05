Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $3.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.06.
SUNL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunlight Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Sunlight Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:SUNL opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.