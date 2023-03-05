Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $3.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

SUNL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunlight Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sunlight Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SUNL opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

