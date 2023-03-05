Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,071 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $62,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 261.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

