Suku (SUKU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $902,109.26

Suku (SUKU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and $902,109.26 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

