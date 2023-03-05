Streakk (STKK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $227,383.06

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $227,383.06 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $200.80 or 0.00895980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423524 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.11 or 0.28627424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 202.56806653 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $263,222.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

