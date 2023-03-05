Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002414 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $79.52 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.75 or 0.06989515 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00054312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,750,607 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies’ needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.

The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.

On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.

In the [official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement](https://www.stratisplatform.com/2020/09/25/introducing-strax/), Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:

Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.

STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period.

Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

