StockNews.com Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

Trex Trading Up 3.9 %

TREX stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Trex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

