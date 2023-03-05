StockNews.com Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGA. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RGA opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.