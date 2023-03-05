StockNews.com Downgrades Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.92 million, a P/E ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 2.92.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

