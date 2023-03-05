STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4,817.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. 2,906,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,293. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

