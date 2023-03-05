Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

EGY stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 371,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

