Stephens Boosts Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $53.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,261,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after acquiring an additional 228,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 719.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 185,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,062,000. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

