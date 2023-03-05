Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

SCM opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stellus Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

