Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 1.7 %
SCM opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22.
Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
Featured Stories
