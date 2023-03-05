STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004698 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $130.91 million and $327,988.64 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

