Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 437,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stantec Stock Up 0.8 %
STN traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 106,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.90.
Stantec Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.
About Stantec
Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.
