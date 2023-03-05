Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 437,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Stantec Stock Up 0.8 %

STN traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 106,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 45.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Stantec by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 134.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.