Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
STGW has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.
Stagwell Trading Up 5.3 %
Stagwell stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.02. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.33.
Institutional Trading of Stagwell
About Stagwell
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stagwell (STGW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.