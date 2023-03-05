Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

STGW has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Stagwell Trading Up 5.3 %

Stagwell stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.02. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

About Stagwell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 2,766.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 351,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 1,560.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 285,713 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

