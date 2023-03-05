St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,460 at Jefferies Financial Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.17) to GBX 1,460 ($17.62) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,153 ($13.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.69) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,365 ($16.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,507 ($18.19) to GBX 1,469 ($17.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,427.25 ($17.22).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,281 ($15.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,731.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.31. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,520 ($18.34). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 7,162.16%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

